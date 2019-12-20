New Harmony Way Bridge Project Receives $350K in Funding

In a final twist of fate, the New Harmony Way Bridge received funding and is closer to reopening.

Indiana will be giving $350,000 in seed funding to the re-opening of the New Harmony Way Bridge. Half of the money will cover the inspection and repair cost while the other half will be given to Illinois.

Built in 1930, the New Harmony Way Bridge connects Illinois to New Harmony, Indiana. The bridge permanently closed in 2012 due to structural integrity issues.

Once the bridge has reopened it will self-sustain as a toll bridge.

