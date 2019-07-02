New Harmony Theatre Continues Season With “Always…Patsy Cline”

If you’re a regular viewer, then you saw my #SneakPeek of Evansville Civic Theatre’s “Always…Patsy Cline”.

I’m not a Country music fan, but this show was a straight killer!

And if you missed it in Evansville, you can catch it in New Harmony.

New Harmony Theatre continues its 32nd summer season with the musical Always…Patsy Cline by Ted Swindley. The play runs July 12-14 and July 18-21 at Murphy Auditorium in historic New Harmony, Indiana.

Always…Patsy Cline is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger. Their friendship shows us that Patsy Cline’s gift to us was greater than her exquisite voice; it was her wonderful heart. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.” The musical play includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight—27 songs in all.

Always…Patsy Cline is directed by Eric Altheide, New Harmony’s associate resident director. Veteran New Harmony Theatre actor Laurie Dawn will play the role of Louise Seger and Lianne Marie Dobbs will play the iconic Patsy Cline.

They will be joined by a design team including USI faculty members Paul Weimer as scenic designer, Maya Michele Fein as lighting designer, and Shan Jensen as costume designer; USI staff members Kevin Gray as sound designer and Andy Hammond as technical director; Actors’ Equity stage manager Margaret Kayes and Actors’ Equity assistant stage manager Ben Shipley; and musical director Patrick Ritsch.

Single tickets are $35 for an adult, $33 for seniors age 60+, $12 for ages 25 and under, and $31 for USI employees. Season ticket packages are also available. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday nights, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Thursday evening performances are on June 27, July 18, and August 1 and begin at 7:30 p.m. at only $24 per ticket.

Are you wanting more theatre? Tickets are now on sale for the rest of the season. Join us for the 1988 Pulitzer Prize winner Driving Miss Daisy, directed by Elliot Wasserman, from July 26-18 and August 1-4.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.usi.edu/nht or call the box office at 812-465-1635 or 877-648-7469. Follow on Facebook at New Harmony Theatre for updates and photos.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments