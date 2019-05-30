New Harmony Theatre 2019 Season to Celebrate Friendship

New Harmony, known as Utopia, has impressed fans of the theatre for years!

Their carefully curated selection of shows, and the professionals that are part of them, make these shows an Experience.

They’ve announced their new season, and it looks EPIC!

New Harmony Theatre will open its 2019 season with Good People by David Lindsay-Abaire, running June 21-23 and June 27-30. The show is directed by Elliot Wasserman, producing artistic director and chair of Performing Arts at the University of Southern Indiana. Good People debuted at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2011 and quickly won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for “Best Play of the 2010-2011 Season.” In the show, the wolves are at Margaret’s door. She’s 50 and fired—from a minimum wage job.

Facing eviction, Margie thinks a high school boyfriend who’s made it out of South Boston might be her ticket to a fresh start. Of course, he happens to be married, which could put a wrench in Margie’s plans. With his signature humorous glow, Lindsay-Abaireexplores the struggles, shifting loyalties and unshakeable hopes that come with having next to nothing in America. The show stars Laurie Carter Rose, Annie Edgerton, Jeff Williams, and local talent Sue Schriber. USI students Brennen Hobson and Jesmelia Williamswill also take part in this production.

Always…Patsy Cline, written by Ted Swindley, runs July 12-14 and July 18-21 and is directed by Eric Altheide, New Harmony Theatre’s resident associate director and associate professorof theatre at USI. Always…Patsy Cline is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger. Their friendship shows us that Patsy Cline’s gift to us was greater than her exquisite voice; it was her wonderfulheart. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.” The musical play includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight…27songs in all. Always…Patsy Cline stars Laurie Dawn and Lianne Marie Dobbs. Always…Patsy Cline will feature musical direction by Patrick Ritsch.

The season will come to a close with the recipient of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Alfred Uhry’s play Driving Miss Daisy, running July 26-28 and August 1-4, directed by Wasserman. Miss Daisy’s son hires Hoke Coleburn, a black man, as a driver to keep his mother off the road. Miss Daisy immediately regards Hoke with disdain and he, in turn, is not impressed with his employer’s patronizing tone and, he believes, her latent prejudice. But, in a series of absorbing scenes spanning 25 years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to and more dependent on each other. The 25 years they wind upspending together form an ironic and delicate counterpoint to the civil rights struggle of the 1950s and 60s. Driving Miss Daisy stars Mary Anisi, Ron Himes, and Larry Tobias.

Tickets are on sale now, and season tickets may be purchased through the first production. All evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m. Individual adult tickets are $30for Good People and Driving Miss Daisy and $35 for Always…Patsy Cline. Discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, and groups. Season tickets are $72 for adults, $66 for seniors (60 and over) and $30 for those age 25and younger. All performances take place at the historic Murphy Auditorium, 419 Tavern Street in New Harmony, Indiana.

The New Harmony Theatre is a professional Equity theatre produced by USI and is the Tri-state’s only professional Equity theatre. For more information or purchase tickets, go to or call the box office at 812-464-1635. For updates, like “NewHarmony Theatre” on Facebook.

