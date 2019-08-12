New Harmony Bridge Bill Passes Senate

The effort to revamp one Tri-State bridge may see a major step forward in the coming days. The Harmony Way Bridge Act is on its way to the president’s desk and Senator Todd Young says President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law this week.

It would transfer bridge ownership to the Indiana and Illinois Bridge Authority. The Harmony Way Bridge closed seven years ago when the federal government failed to fund necessary repairs.

But this legislation would change that giving Indiana and Illinois the chance to fix the bridge and re-open it.

Senator Todd Young says, “They have an opportunity to take a historic artifact, and really turn it into a piece of the future for this community. One that can hopefully drive some economic development, and be something the locals are proud of for years to come.”

Officials are considering making the bridge a toll bridge to pay for most of the repairs.

Once some repairs are made and the bridge is re-opened tolling could raise $350,000 every six months.

