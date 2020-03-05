New Harmony Bridge Authority Bill Awaits Final Approval From Governor

A bill sponsored by State Sen. Jim Tomes that would grant immunity to members, officers and employees of the New Harmony and Wabash River Bridge Authority recently passed the General Assembly.

House Enrolled Act 1343 would require the Attorney General of Indiana to defend the Bridge Authority and its members if there is a civil liability lawsuit filed against them.

HEA 1343 was concurred upon in the House of Representatives and now moves to Gov. Holcomb’s desk for final approval before becoming law.

Since the Harmony Way Bridge closed in 2012, citizens have been looking for ways to effectively and safely make the bridge operable again.

