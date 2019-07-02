New Gallery to Open in Historic Newburgh

You’ve heard me say it…a great date night starts with art!

(I rhymed…)

And now a new gallery is opening in Newburgh!!!

(I’m not excited for this at all…)

Nationally recognized artist Chris Thomas will have the grand opening for his new gallery and teaching studio Friday July 19th, 5:30 – 8:00.

The Art Hub is located in Jennings Station in Historic Downtown Newburgh, the former Tin Fish Location. Artist and aspiring artist are welcome to join Chris’ art classes. Students will find all levels of instruction from beginning to advanced. Everyone learns at their own pace and gets to share in the creative process.

The art gallery not only showcases nationally recognized Chris Thomas’ artwork, but will also provides opportunity for students to show and sell their artwork. Chris’ paintings capture the light, the beauty and essence of his subject. His paintings have a depth and clarity not commonly seen.

Future plans include hosting guest artists for shows and art workshops. Chris also plans on offering plein air events through out Downtown Newburgh and its picturesque riverfront.

