New Food Assistance Program Aims to Feed Hungry Hoosiers

Indiana residents who need help getting food during the coronavirus pandemic will now have greater access to assistance from food banks and pantries through a Disaster Household Distribution program approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

The Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) program uses commodity foods from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which is administered by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), and is in effect from April 14 – May 14, 2020.

According to ISDH, The goal of the program is to increase access to food assistance to those in need. ISDH says priority will be given to Hoosiers who are suffering significant economic losses.

Through the DHD program, current TEFAP food banks will use the network of new and existing mobile pantries to distribute food packages to families in need. ISDH says a total of 250 sites, including mobile pantries, will assist with food distribution throughout the state, primarily in rural areas.

Each household receiving food through this program can receive one prepackaged 25-pound box that includes a variety of foods, including, but not limited to:

Canned and packaged fruits

Vegetables

Soups

Sauces

Noodles

Beans

Nuts

Juices

Meats

If frozen and/or refrigerated storage is available at a site, those items also will be distributed.

Individuals should contact their local food bank or pantry to determine whether they are participating in the DHD program.

You can visit wic.in.gov for additional information, or find a food pantry near you by using Indiana’s food assistance map.

For a list of current TEFAP food banks, click here.

