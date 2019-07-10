New Fire Truck Dedicated to Fallen Brother

The Evansville Fire Department remembered one of its own with a memorial that will last for years to come.

Robert Doerr was honored on Wednesday as EFD dedicates its newest fire truck to Doerr at the Ford Center.

Doerr’s name will be permanently marked on each side of the truck. EFD leaders say it’s a long-standing tradition to memorialize their fallen brothers and sisters.

“I mean, obviously we know the history behind Robbie’s death,” said EFD Division Chief, Mike Larson, “That is a long going tradition for the Evansville Fire Department that when we have a new apparatus put into service, we look at the list again for our most recently deceased active duty firefighters.”

Doerr was murdered outside his home in February and authorities are still trying to track down his kill. The firefighter’s wife, Elizabeth Fox Doerr is facing obstruction of justice charges after she admitted to deleting a phone call before calling 911 the night Robbie was killed.

