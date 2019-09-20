New England Patriots Releases Antonio Brown Amid Rape Allegations

Less than two weeks of joining the New England Patriots, wide receiver Antonio Brown was released from the team amid rape allegations by a former trainer.

Brown took to Twitter to thank the organization for the opportunity.

Brown was signed by the Patriots on September 7th.

Shortly after Brown posted his tweet, the team released the following statement:

The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.

