New England Patriots Antonio Brown Accused of Rape

Antonio Brown of the New England Patriots is denying raping a woman who worked as his trainer.

Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit in federal court of Florida claiming Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018.

The New England Patriots released the following statement Tuesday night in response to the alleged rape:

We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstances does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.

Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, also released a statement Tuesday night calling the suit a “money grab,” and described the interactions as “a consensual personal relationship.”

In a tweet, Heitner said Brown “will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including exercising all of his rights in countersuits.”

Antonio Brown will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including exercising all of his rights in countersuits. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 11, 2019

In the lawsuit, Taylor believed the relationship she had with Brown was of a “brother-sister” type and acted accordingly.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

Comments

comments