New Drive-Through Testing Sites Expanding Into Minority Communities

Focused on providing access to healthcare services to minority communities across Kentucky, the commonwealth has partnered with Kroger and Walgreen to bring new drive-through testing sites, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

“We have seen the disproportionate impact – especially in the death rate – of this virus and so the commitment we are making teaming with Louisville and Lexington is that we are going to run more tests in that week, with the capacity of 1,500 per week in each of those locations,” he said.

Through an expanded partnership, new testing sites with Kroger will be located in Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro, and Bowling Green. These testing sites are open to anyone who needs testing.

Testing will be done on these following dates:

April 27 to May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Louisville’s Shawnee Park, 4501 W. Broadway; and at Lexington’s Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike.

to from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Louisville’s Shawnee Park, 4501 W. Broadway; and at Lexington’s Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. April 28 to April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Owensboro Community College, 4800 New Hartford Road; and at Bowling Green’s South Warren High School, 8140 Nashville Road.

Those seeking to obtain a test can get location and registration details at the KrogerHealth website.

In a separate partnership with Walgreens, Gov. Beshear said the company would offer a drive-through testing option in Lexington, starting Friday.

The location is 2296 Executive Drive. The site is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

For additional information on registering, click here.

