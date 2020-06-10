CoronavirusKentucky
New Drive-Through Testing Sites Opening in Kentucky
As part of Kentucky’s ongoing partnership with Kroger, new COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will open next week in several locations across the state.
Next week’s testing will include:
- Louisville (Jefferson County) from June 15 to June 19 at Louisville Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway;
- Lexington (Fayette County) from June 15 to June 19 at Bluegrass Community & Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike;
- Bowling Green (Warren County) from June 16 to June 19 at Basil Griffin Park, 2055 Three Springs Road; and
- Buckner (Oldham County) from June 16 to June 18 at Oldham County High School, 1150 KY-393
As of Wednesday, Kentucky reported 11,883 statewide coronavirus cases and 484 statewide deaths.
At least 3,375 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus
