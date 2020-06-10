New Drive-Through Testing Sites Opening in Kentucky

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

As part of Kentucky’s ongoing partnership with Kroger, new COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will open next week in several locations across the state.

Next week’s testing will include:

Louisville (Jefferson County) from June 15 to June 19 at Louisville Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway;

Lexington (Fayette County) from June 15 to June 19 at Bluegrass Community & Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike;

Bowling Green (Warren County) from June 16 to June 19 at Basil Griffin Park, 2055 Three Springs Road; and

Buckner (Oldham County) from June 16 to June 18 at Oldham County High School, 1150 KY-393

As of Wednesday, Kentucky reported 11,883 statewide coronavirus cases and 484 statewide deaths.

At least 3,375 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus

Click here for more coronavirus data in Kentucky.

Related content:

Comments

comments