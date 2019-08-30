New Downtown Evansville YMCA Brings New Programs

The new Downtown Evansville YMCA is just days away from opening.

The 80,000 square foot facility will open on September 5th with a ribbon cutting and tours from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The Y will also offer several group classes that evening including a new aerial yoga class.

With the expansion, the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana will be able to provide new and expanded programs in a STEM Lab, Enrichment Center, and Community Teaching Kitchen. This will include nutritional programs and cooking classes in the kitchen.

You can find more information about the new location and everything the YMCA will offer on their website.

Comments

comments