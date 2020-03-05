New Dog Park Coming to Newburgh

Plans for a new dog park within Friedman Park in Newburgh is in the works, the Warrick Parks Foundation announced Thursday.

This new, one-acre dog park will include two fully-fenced play areas for small and large dogs; shade structures for weather protection; agility equipment to keep dogs active and learning; and a dog wash station.

“We are fortunate to have access to many beautiful parks and trails in and around Warrick County, but there has always been a need for a park specifically designed to exercise and socialize our pets – and their owners,” said Jack Pate, dog park planning committee chair. “With a location acquired, we are seeking individual donors and business supporters to help make this park a reality.”

The dog park committee will seek grants and sponsorships to cover the cost to build and sustain the new dog park.

The Warrick Parks Foundation is a new, nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop and maintain Warrick County’s beautiful parks, trails, and public spaces for the enjoyment of residents and visitors for generations to come.

Comments

comments