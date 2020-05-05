New Dispatch Protocols in Warrick Co. Aim to Better Assist Callers

Warrick County 9-1-1 is implementing new dispatch protocols.

The Total Response system improves the information gathered by 9-1-1 operators to relay to the responders who are coming to help in an emergency. The software also provides standardized pre-arrival instructions for all types of emergency calls.

In addition, Warrick County Dispatchers are changing the way they answer calls and send you help.

Through hundreds of hours of training, dispatchers are now certified in Emergency Medical Dispatch, Law Enforcement Dispatch, and Fire Service Dispatch, as well as having to complete the Public Safety Telecommunicator Course.

This places Warrick County’s dispatchers above and beyond the state-required minimum of Telephone CPR training.

Callers to Warrick County 9-1-1 should expect to answer a few more questions than they may have previously been accustomed to, but that doesn’t mean that there’s a delay in the response.

The new system is a result of the partnership with Warrick Central Dispatch and Indiana State 911.

