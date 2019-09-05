New Developments in Search for Missing Woman

There’s a twist in the search for a missing 72-year-old woman out of Boonville, Indiana. It’s been ten days since Donna Hatfield was first reported missing. She lived with her son, who says he hasn’t seen her since the middle of June.

While police aren’t officially calling it a criminal investigation, they are calling the case suspicious.

According to investigators, Donna Hatfield was last seen June 13th but was reported missing on August 26th. Her last known location was at her home in Boonville. Hatfield lived with her son, Mr. Rainey.

Detective Jonathan Bruner says the stories her son has been telling them aren’t adding up.

“I haven’t got to speak with Mr. Rainey for it’s probably been at least five or six days, but there are conflicting stories and that’s about all I can go into on that,” says Detective Bruner. “Some suspicious activity, yes, but we can’t just base everything off that.”

Detective Bruner says right now this is a missing person investigation. Authorities are trying to piece together a timeline of her whereabouts, dating back to the end of May.

“Not currently a criminal investigation. We can’t just pinpoint on one person,” says Detective Bruner. “I mean we have a family that kind of had some turmoil going on so there’s a lot of questioning to do in this case,” says Detective Bruner.

On August 26th, Hatfield’s daughter reported her missing even though Hatfield’s son was living with her at the time. Although, law enforcement says Mr. Rainey was not the caretaker of his 72-year-old mother.

“She had Dementia, but from what he’s told us is she was okay and that she could do her daily activities, take her own medicine, take her own baths and things like that, but we haven’t been able to prove any of that,” says Detective Bruner.

