New Developments in Olive Garden Racial Controversy

A local Olive Garden hostess is calling it quits, in the aftermath of the racial controversy at her work getting national attention.

“They said, ‘Black people will do anything for money.’ They’re saying, ‘I don’t like her,'”

That’s what Amira Donahue says her coworkers told her after she started speaking out, following an incident at the restaurant earlier this month where the manager was fired.

Amira says a customer demanded to be served by someone who wasn’t black, and then the manager accommodated that request.

Following further backlash, she decided to quit:

“I was buying my prom dress from Paparazzi. That’s one of the reasons why I tried to keep working there.”

“Prom is a pretty big deal for a teenage girl, said Kassy Lauer, owner of Paparazzi Glamour & Gowns. “She came in and described this gown as her dream dress.”

So when Lauer heard about what her client experienced, she waived what Amira owed–

“To just know that within days of that happening–she had her childlike joy just basically stolen away from her, and facing something ugly. Just being able to give part of that joy back to her the best and only way that I’m capable of doing–it made me feel really good, and felt like the right thing to do,” Lauer explained.

–and offered a shot at joining the store with an upcoming job interview.

“She’s demonstrated the courage and the heart that most adults don’t have. So I think she’s mature enough, and we’d be happy to have her join our team,” she added.

But as Amira prepares for her next steps in her career, on the legal side Danks & Danks are preparing for their next steps as well.

“Since we have begun representing Amira, we’ve since been retained by another employee of Olive Garden in relation to the same incident that’s at issue here,” explained attorney Jonathan Danks.

And they’re continuing to search for more clients who may be in similar situations.

“Not just the Olive Garden here in Evansville, but Olive Garden throughout the nation, added attorney Brandon Danks. “We’re asking others to come forward. We don’t want employees working at these establishments being subjected to racial discrimination, hostile work environments, or any type of retaliation.”

And for Amira–she’s looking forward to some brighter days ahead:

“I told her I could come work that day. I was so excited.”

