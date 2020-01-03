New Development Slated for Franklin Street

Business owners looking to make their mark on Franklin Street will have a new opportunity in the new year.

The current site of Rajo’s Guns is set for a transformation.

DKH Properties will renovate the site, with construction set for the first quarter of 2020, opening up new space for businesses in the area.

Phase One will see the property with a newly styled front.

Phase Two comes with an expansion outward.

Pending permission, Phase Three will involve the addition of a second story, with a long term goal of apartments above the commercial space.

Initial construction should take between two and three months to complete.

A total of three 2,000 square feet commercial units will be available, and one stable tenant is already in place.

The property owners are still searching for one more to join them.

DHK Properties currently owns the site that houses Milk & Sugar and District 7 Boutique, and previously renovated that space.

44News will continue to keep you updated on the new development’s progress.

