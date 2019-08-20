New Details Surface in Double Homicide Investigation

New details are surfacing in a double homicide investigation. Evansville police were called to the resident in the 1900 block of Plantation Court at 7 p.m. on August 19th for a check the welfare call. Officers arrived and could smell the odor of decomposition coming from inside the home.

Officers found 43-year-old Donte Meriwether and 43-year-old Satanna Kendle-Douglas deceased in the home. Based on the conditions of the bodies, officers believed the victims had been there for several days. The pair were previously married.

According to the landlord, it had been five days since he saw the pair. During a 911 call, he reports the smell of decomposition coming from the apartment.

Based on witness statement and other evidence, police arrested 46-year-old Ernest Douglas Tuesday morning in connection with the double murder.

The suspect was married to Santanna Douglas at the time of death. While legally married, Santanna had prior issues with Ernest Douglas that led to him being barred from the Plantation Court home in June of 2019.

During that incident, there was a reported fight between Ernest Douglas and Donte Meriwether.

On July 29th, a trespassing in progress call was made alleging Ernest Douglas was at the home.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

Previous:

Comments

comments