New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting

Amid conflicting witness reports and lingering questions, Evansville Police have released body camera footage detailing this week’s deadly officer involved shooting.

This comes as 45-year-old Terry Chanley was shot and killed by an Evansville police officer Monday.

The footage provides a firsthand look at what led up to Chanley’s death once Officer Mario Reid arrived on the scene.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Officer Reid has been with the Evansville Police Department since at least 2014.

Records from the Evansville Merit Commission show he was given a three-day suspension back in August, but the circumstances surrounding that discipline remain unknown.

The identification of Reid brings new questions about the officer involved in that Monday night shooting, following a press conference where EPD showed a portion of the body cam footage of the incident.

The video shows 45 year old Terry Chanley inside his vehicle and reaching under the seat when the officer opened fire.

However that’s a much different version of the incident than Captain Andy Chandler gave Tuesday.

Chandler said that a man was aggressively approaching the officer with a hammer before he was shot and killed. However, the man doesn’t appear to be charging at all, and seems to be reaching for something when he was shot.

The officer–Mario Reid–arrived at the scene around 6:30 Monday night to find a Jeep smashed into a utility pole at Morgan Avenue and Theater Drive.

Inside: 45-year-old Terry Chanley.

“So he did comply briefly. Which actually is an even higher risk indicator, when they have started to comply and then they go back to that original behavior. Because you know they understand the instructions that you’re giving them, because they just followed them. So now it’s an intentional disregard of those instructions, versus a ‘I didnt understand what you wanted,'” explained Sgt. Jason Cullum with Evansville Police Department.

Evansville Police say Chanley then got out of the driver’s seat, moving towards the responding officer with a hammer in his hands, which was mistaken as a gun. That version of events is much different then what body cam footage revealed.

The Vanderburgh County coroner says the officer shot Chanley once in the chest, killing him.

“Mr. Chanley again could’ve exited that Jeep, and went to the east. He could’ve went to the south, he could’ve went to the west, but he went to the north and followed the exact path that that officer took,” Sgt. Cullum added.

The Evansville police department says they support the officer’s decision to defend himself.

“He was seated in the vehicle when he was challenged, when the officer got his gun out. He was given mulitple commands. All his actions, physically exiting the vehicle, grabbing a black object in his hands, all of those things happened while he was being confronted officers,” said Cullum.

Evansville Police Department is still investigating this incident.

