New Details Emerge Surrounding Body Found in Posey County

Autopsy results show the woman who was pulled from the Ohio River Monday died from drowning but authorities are still searching for answers.

The Posey County Coroner is asking for the public’s help to identify her. The coroner tells 44News the victim has a fair complexion and was found wearing a black snoopy t-shirt with a thermal shirt underneath. The victim was also wearing Levi jeans with thermal pants layered underneath.

She was wearing gold jewelry with one fleur-de-lis stud earing when they found her the forensic pathologist believes she about 50 years old and possibly gave birth to a couple of kids during her lifetime.

The Posey County Coroner says he hopes they can identify her soon so her family can get closure. The FBI is attempting to use fingerprint though it is a difficult process since it appears the victim was in the water for about a month.

Anyone with information on the identity of this woman can contact the Posey County Coroner.

