New Details Come to Light in Kimra Miller Homicide Investigation

The case affidavit on Kimra Miller sheds new details in her murder. On Friday, June 7th, Evansville police arrested Lakeysha Couto, 27, Ciarra Landfair, 31, and Gracie Smith, 23. Couto and Landfair were charged with murder and obstruction of justice. Smith is charged with assisting in murder and obstruction of justice.

According to the case affidavit, Miller lived with her boyfriend, Smith, Landfair, and Smith’s mother. Smith is the former girlfriend of Miller’s boyfriend and the mother of his child.

The case affidavit says Miller’s boyfriend left on May 25th around 2 p.m. to pick his daughter up from Gadsden, Alabama. Detectives verified he stayed overnight in a Best Western hotel.

The case affidavit says when he returned home, he was informed Miller was gone and assumed Miller went back to Indianapolis, where she is from.

As previously reported, Couto, Landfair, and Miller spent most of the day together on May 26th. Things took an ugly turn that night when Couto and Miller began to fight in the kitchen, as stated by Landfair.

After the altercation, Landfair says Miller went to her bed and Couto later went into Miller’s bedroom. She says she heard a commotion coming from Miller’s bedroom.

According to the case affidavit, Landfair called Smith after she found Couto on top of Miller who was face down in a turned over recliner. Landfair stated Couto told her, her problems were gone.

In an interview with Smith, she states Landfair admitted that [Landfair] killed Miller.

The three women subsequently removed Miller’s body and disposed of the body in a ditch just south of the Indiana/Kentucky State line.

The case affidavit says Couto denies any involvement in the murder of Miller.

All three women are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Autopsy results in Miller’s death have yet to be released.

Previous stories:

3 Arrested in Murder of Evansville Woman

Three Women Arrested in Connection With Body Found Near Ellis Park

Comments

comments