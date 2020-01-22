NEW DETAILS: Bystander Pulls Man From Train Tracks at the Last Minute

New details in a train versus SUV crash that happened near Ohio and Wabash reveal a man was pulled from the tracks just in time.

Evansville police are now investigating what is turning out to be a strange case.

The driver tells police the breaks went out on the SUV while he was passing over the tracks.

But a witness, who was driving behind the vehicle says it looked more like it purposely stopped on the tracks. The witness noted the breaks on the SUV were working fine at a stop sign moments before.

After the SUV stopped on the tracks, several passengers ran from the SUV, but the driver laid down on the tracks.

The man would have been hit if a bystander hadn’t pulled him out of the way.

A police report indicates the man then refused to answer questions or identify the other people in the SUV.

Previous Story: https://44news.wevv.com/breaking-train-hits-car-near-ohio-st-wabash-ave/

