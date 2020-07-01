New Deaconess Clinic Opens in Evansville

The new Deaconess Clinic on S. Green River Rd in Evansville is set to open its doors to patients on Wednesday, July 1.

Two family medicine physicians – Doctor Brent Thomason and Doctor Kyle Lemond will begin their practices in the new clinic.

The new clinic is located across from Washington Square Mall at

Patient appointments are available Monday – Friday and can be scheduled online or on through Deaconess MyChart.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new clinic will be held on Thursday, July 2, at noon.

