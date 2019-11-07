New Crime Fighting App Aims to Keep Kentucky Wildlife Safe

There is now an app to report suspected illegal activity related to fish, wildlife or boating to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife partnered with tip411 to produce the new KFWLaw smartphone app. The app allows the public a way to submit anonymous tips or text messages to authorities.

The free KFWLaw app can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted from non-smartphones with texting capability. Text the keyword “KFWLAW” along with your message or tip to 847411 (tip411).

