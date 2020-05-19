New COVID-19 Death in Vanderburgh Co. as 57 New Fatalities Reported in Indiana
The third COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh County was reported on Tuesday as Indiana’s statewide coronavirus death toll increased by 57.
In total, the number of coronavirus deaths in Indiana has now reached 1,678 with the Indiana State Department of Health’s (ISDH) Tuesday report of 57 more Hoosiers losing their lives to the virus.
ISDH also reported 481 more positive cases of coronavirus in Indiana on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have contracted the virus to 28,705.
To date, 189,330 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 183,912 on Monday.
Local Coronavirus Summary
ISDH reports as of Tuesday, May 19, there are now:
- 223 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 3 total deaths – 5,384 total tested
- 151 total positive tests in Warrick County – 25 total deaths – 1,138 total tested
- 71 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 594 total tested
- 22 total positive tests in Knox County – 557 total tested
- 162 total positive tests in Dubois County – 2 total deaths – 1,051 total tested
- 16 total positive tests in Posey County – 285 total tested
- 20 total positive tests in Perry County – 326 total tested
- 10 total positive tests in Gibson County – 300 total tested
- 12 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 271 total tested
- 5 total positive test in Pike County – 122 total tested
The Indiana county with the highest number of new positive cases reported on Tuesday was Marion County, with 145 new cases.
Indiana counties with 10 or more new positive cases on Tuesday were:
- Allen (22)
- Elkhart (48)
- Hamilton (11)
- Hancock (11)
- Hendricks (14)
- Johnson (13)
- Lake (61)
- Montgomery (12)
- St. Joseph (32)
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
To facilitate testing, ISDH will host four drive-thru clinics Thursday through Saturday in Shelbyville, Wheatfield, Brazil and Hammond. Each clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the addresses below:
- Shelbyville High School
2003 S. Miller St.
Shelbyville, IN
- Kankakee Valley Middle School
5257 IN 10
Wheatfield, IN
- Forest Park 911
Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr.
Brazil, IN
- Oliver P. Morton High School
6915 Grand Ave.
Hammond, IN
A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.
