New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Vanderburgh, Dubois, and Gibson Counties

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Health officials say as of Sunday, there are 397 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths, bringing the total to 34,574 positive cases and 1,967 deaths.

ISDH says 261,546 tests have been given.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Dubois county are reporting new cases Sunday.

Here are the local numbers:

VANDERBURGH: 274 cases, 2 deaths

WARRICK: 167 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 17 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 16 cases

DUBOIS: 199 cases, 3 deaths

KNOX: 28 cases

SPENCER: 21 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 88 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 40 cases

PIKE: 6 cases

