CoronavirusKentucky
New COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Muhlenberg County; Total 8
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is confirming an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total across the county to eight.
The health department says they aren’t able to give out any more details due to privacy laws.
Health department officials say they are working to notify anyone who came into contact with the patient.
At this time, there are 394 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.