New Court Date for Woman Accused of Scamming Families

A new court date has been set for the woman accused of stealing money from grieving Tri-state families. Caroline Rich appeared before a judge Wednesday who scheduled her next court appearance for October 16th at 2 pm.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Rich was ordered to return all personal property.

Rich is accused of scamming at least three other families out of nearly $20,000 while she was working at a Newburgh funeral home. Rich appeared in court last month accused of scamming the family of Oliver Dill out of $18,000.

She faces three counts of fraud and three counts of theft in that case.

Rich will appear in court again on October 30th for a review hearing.

