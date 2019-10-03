EvansvilleIndiana
New Court Date for Woman Accused of Scamming Families
A new court date has been set for the woman accused of stealing money from grieving Tri-state families. Caroline Rich appeared before a judge Wednesday who scheduled her next court appearance for October 16th at 2 pm.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Rich was ordered to return all personal property.
Rich is accused of scamming at least three other families out of nearly $20,000 while she was working at a Newburgh funeral home. Rich appeared in court last month accused of scamming the family of Oliver Dill out of $18,000.
She faces three counts of fraud and three counts of theft in that case.
Rich will appear in court again on October 30th for a review hearing.
Previous story:
New Charges Filed Against Woman Accused of Scamming Dill Family