The man accused of brutally stabbing a woman inside a home on Taylor Avenue in Evansville last month is facing a judge.

Fitolay Demensmin is accused of violently stabbing Diamond Rankin on May 23. On Monday, his defense attorney requested a speedy trial and another court hearing has been set for Friday.

Meanwhile, Kalei Obasa, the second suspect in the case, will appear in court on Thursday.

They both remain behind bars in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

