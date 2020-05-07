New Council of Industry Experts Forms to Aid in Indiana’s COVID-19 Recovery Efforts

Under the leadership of Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) on Thursday announced the formation of the Indiana Destination Recovery Council (IDRC).

The IDRC is forming to assist the leisure and travel related industry in their COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“The IDRC will work closely with the Indiana Economic Relief and Recovery task force appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb to administer federal relief funds from the CARES Act,” said Crouch. “This collaborative approach will help our partners as they work to safely reopen and will put Indiana tourism back on track.”

Elaine Bedel, Secretary & CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, is leading this new council made up of the following industry experts:

Allison Barber, Ph.D., President & COO of the Indiana Fever

Jeffrey Brown, CEO of Schahet Hotels

Matt Eckert, President & CEO of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

Jim Epperson, Executive Director of SoIN Tourism

Todd Hensley, CEO of Gym Rats

Leonard Hoops, President & CEO of Visit Indy

Dana Huber, Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations of Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards

Jeffrey McCabe, President of Big Wood Brewing Company

Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority

“COVID-19 will have a sustained impact on the leisure and travel-related industry,” said Bedel. “By forming this council, we hope to recommend programs that help the industry become economically stable again as well as strategies that focus on being even stronger in the future.”

The council’s first meeting will be Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments