New Coronavirus Cases in Vanderburgh Co. as Statewide Numbers Increase Substantially

On Wednesday, April 6, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that 862 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

With ISDH’s announcement of 862 additional positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, there are now 21,870 Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

A total of 1,264 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 51 from the previous day’s death toll.

To date, 120,496 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 115,834 on Tuesday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Wednesday, May 6, there are now:

163 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 3,404 total tested

110 total positive tests in Warrick County – 18 total deaths – 777 total tested

52 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 410 total tested

20 total positive tests in Knox County – 362 total tested

30 total positive tests in Dubois County – 303 total tested

14 total positive tests in Posey County – 173 total tested

11 total positive tests in Perry County – 177 total tested

7 total positive tests in Gibson County – 204 total tested

6 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 143 total tested

2 total positive test in Pike County – 70 total tested

Marion County was the Indiana county with the highest amount of new positive cases on Wednesday, at 315.

According to ISDH, other Indiana counties with 10 or more new positive COVID-19 cases are as follows:

Allen (23)

Bartholomew (16)

Cass (38)

Elkhart (20)

Hamilton (27)

Hendricks (99)

Johnson (16)

Lake (72)

LaPorte (17)

Madison (10)

Porter (10)

Shelby (12)

St. Joseph (28)

Vanderburgh (10)

To increase testing, 20 sites around the state of Indiana opened Wednesday through a partnership between ISDH and OptumServe.

Symptomatic individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

Clinics run Monday-Friday, and an additional 30 testing sites will be announced by next week.

ISDH also will be offering additional drive-thru testing at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Alder Street, East Chicago, IN, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

