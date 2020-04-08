New Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1,500 in Illinois; Death Toll Now at 462

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the case total to 15,078.

In addition, there have been 82 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 462.

The department has tested 75,066 people statewide.

Total reported cases from counties in the 44News viewing area as of April 8:

Saline: 2

Gallatin: 1

Wabash: 1

Wayne: 0

