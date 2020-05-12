New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Three Kentucky Counties by Health Department

On Tuesday, May 12, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 within its seven-county district.

Of the 10 new cases reported by GRDHD on Tuesday, there were two in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, and four in Ohio County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 531.

Twenty-three people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 531 confirmed cases in the district, 65 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 355 (67%).

As of May 11, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 6,677 confirmed statewide cases of COVID-19 and 311 statewide deaths.

May 12 Coronavirus Summary via GRDHD:

Additional Demographic Information:

Average age: 44

Age range: 7-months-old – 93-years-old

Male: 54.8%

Female: 45.2%

