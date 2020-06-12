11 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Throughout Six Local Kentucky Counties

On Friday, June 12, 11 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported by the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) throughout several different Kentucky counties in the department’s seven-county area.

New cases reported on Friday by GRDHD:

1 in Daviess County

1 in Hancock County

5 in Henderson County

1 in McLean County

2 in Ohio County

1 in Union County

The total number of reported positive COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district is now at 749 with Friday’s reported increase.

Currently, no COVID-19 positive individuals in the department’s seven-county area are hospitalized. Of the 749 confirmed patients in the district, a total of 87 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now at 663 (88%).

Kentucky had 11,945 total cases and 493 statewide deaths as of Thursday, June 11.

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Average age: 43-years-old

Age range: 7-months-old – 93-years-old

Male: 53.3%

Female: 46.7%

