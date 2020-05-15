New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Dubois County

The Dubois County Health Department (DCHD) reported eight more positive cases of novel coronavirus in the county on Friday, May 15.

With the newly reported cases, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents is now 77. The positive cases are in isolation.

DCHD is working with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.

In Dubois County, 30 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while two have died.

As of Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported a total of 26,053 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the state of Indiana.

