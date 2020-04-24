New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Daviess, Henderson, Ohio, Webster Counties
On Friday, April 24, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases within its seven-county district.
Of the 22 new cases, there are 7 in Daviess County, 5 in Henderson County, 9 in Ohio County and 1 in Webster County.
GRDHD says the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 284.
Thirteen people in the GRDHD district are currently hospitalized. Of the 284 confirmed cases in the district, 43 (15%) have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 131 (46%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM April 23, 2020
Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:
- Average Age: 45
- Age Range: 11 – 93
- Male: 52.8%
- Female: 47.2%
According to GRDHD, adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.
To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents.
The site can be accessed at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.
