New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Daviess, Henderson, Ohio Counties

Several new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday by the Green River District Health Department, which covers seven Kentucky counties in the 44News viewing area.

Here Are the New Cases Reported in Kentucky by GRDHD on Wednesday, June 3:

Daviess County: 4 new cases

new cases Henderson County: 1 new case

new case Ohio County: 1 new case

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the seven-county GRDHD district is now 699, of which 82 (12%) total have required hospitalization.

Currently, 17 people in the district are hospitalized.

The district-wide total of recovered patients is now 569, which is 81% of the 699 case total.

As of Tuesday, June 2, there were 10,185 total cases of coronavirus in the state of Kentucky and 442 statewide deaths. State health department officials also reported that 3,275 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

