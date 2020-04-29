New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Reported in Indiana by State Health Department

On Wednesday, April 29, the Indiana State Department of Health announced that 605 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and private laboratories.

With the 605 new positive cases, the total number of Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus is now 17,182.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 218.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (26), Cass (27), Dearborn (13), Elkhart (14), Hamilton (19), Hendricks (13), Johnson (13), LaPorte (10), Lake (71), Noble (10), St. Joseph (18) and Wabash (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

A total of 964 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 63 over the previous day.

To date, 91,550 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 87,181 on Tuesday.

