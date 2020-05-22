New Coronavirus Cases in Daviess, Henderson, Ohio Counties

There are five new cases in Kentucky, the Green River District Health Department announced Friday.

Counties With Confirmed Coronavirus Cases:

Daviess: 2

Henderson: 2

Ohio: 1

With these additional cases, the total number of reported coronavirus cases in the district has risen to 614.

So far, 14 people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 614 cases, 72 have required hospitalization.

GRDHD says the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 469.

As of May 22, Kentucky has a state total of 8,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 386 deaths.

In addition, GRDHD will provide testing from its mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County on Tuesday. Testing will be available at our clinic sites in Daviess, Hancock, Union, and Webster County on Wednesday May 27.

GRDHD will also provide testing from its mobile unit at the Henderson Housing Authority on Wednesday.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

