New Coronavirus Cases Announced in Five Kentucky Counties

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Green River District Health Department on Wednesday reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the district total to 656.

Cases in District:

Daviess: 7

Hancock: 1

Henderson: 5

McLean: 1

Ohio: 15

Of the 656 confirmed cases, 76 have required hospitalization. Health officials say 16 people are currently hospitalized.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 494. As of May 26, Kentucky was reporting 8,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 394 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week.

Testing will be available at our Daviess, Hancock, Union, and Webster County clinic locations.

The GRDHD will also provide testing from its mobile unit at the Henderson Housing Authority today.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

Comments

comments