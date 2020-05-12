New Coronavirus Case Reported in Posey County; Testing Site Change

The Posey County Health Department on Tuesday, May 12 reported an additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the case total to 16. So far, 12 patients have recovered from the virus.

Also, due to unforeseen complications, there has been a testing site change. PCHD says the testing site has been moved to Wilson Community Center, located directly off of Highway 69 in New Harmony, IN.

Starting May 13, the testing site will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-888-634-1116 or https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Although testing is free, insurance information will be requested but not required.

