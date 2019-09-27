New Charges Filed Against Woman Accused of Scamming Dill Family

New charges are filed against an Evansville woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local family over the summer.

47-year-old Caroline Rich is charged with 8 counts of theft for allegedly scamming at least three other families out of roughly $40,000, while she was working at Alexander Funeral Home in Newburgh. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says Rich would offer families a discount if they paid her directly for funeral planning and memorial books.

The investigation began September 7, when deputies were contacted about the possible fraud. Rich was working as a Family Service Counselor for Dignity Memorial/SCI Shared Resources which owns Alexander Memorial Park.

Over the summer, she was supposed to be helping the family of Oliver Dill with funeral arrangements, after the three-year-old died after mistakenly being left in a hot car at in the parking lot at the University of Southern Indiana.

Detectives say Rich stole more than $18,000 from the family that was supposed to be used for plots and headstones from a GoFundMe account.

She faces three counts of fraud and three counts of theft in that case.

Several days after she was arrested, Deaconess Health System officials came forward saying Rich was asking people to donate money for gift baskets and bags to benefit patients and families at the Linda E. White Hospice House. Deaconess also states that they never collaborated with Ms. Rich on any projects.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities are asking anyone who pre-planned a funeral through Alexander Funeral Home over the past four years to please call David Hatchet at 812-422-1674.

Previous story:

Caroline Rich Accused in Deaconess Hospital Scam

Comments

comments