New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Kentucky’s Daviess and Ohio Counties
On Friday, May 8, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases within its seven-county district.
Of the new cases confirmed by GRDHD, there are three in Daviess County and four in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 483.
Twenty-three people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 483 confirmed cases in the district, 59 (12%) have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 276 (57%).
As of Thursday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 6,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 294 statewide deaths.
