New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Hopkins County, Kentucky

Hopkins County Officials on Thursday, April 23, held a daily COVID-19 update to inform the county’s population of new information surrounding the coronavirus crisis as it relates to Hopkins County.

According to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, there are 169 total cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County – up from the total of 161 reported in Wednesday’s update.

“Our new numbers for today, we are at 169 cases of COVID-19 with 17 deaths, and we now have 64 recovered cases,” Mayor Cotton said on Thursday.

“We have a long-term facility with 77 total cases, which are 63 residents and 14 staff,” Cotton went on to say.

You can watch the full Hopkins County update for April 23 below.

Watch: Hopkins County April 23 COVID-19 Update

Previous Hopkins County COVID-19 Update (April 22):

