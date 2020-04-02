New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Daviess, Hancock, McLean Counties

On Wednesday, April 2, 2020, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in their seven-county district.

McLean County reported 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally, Daviess County reported 2 new cases and Hancock County reported 1 new case.

The total number of cases reported in the GRDHD district is now 66.

Six of the confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Three previously confirmed cases are now reported as recovered, all in Daviess County, bringing the total of recovered cases to 13 for the district.

As of 9:00 AM April 2, 2020 total reported cases in Green River District by county are:

Daviess County – 47 cases

Hancock County – 2 cases

Henderson County – 8 cases

McLean County – 2 cases

Ohio County – 2 cases

Union County – 2 cases

Webster County – 3 cases

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents. The site can be accessed by clicking here.

