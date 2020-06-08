New Case of COVID-19 Reported in Muhlenberg County

Muhlenberg County is reporting one new of COVID-19, the first case reported within a week.

Monday’s reported case brings the county case to 499.

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

MCHD Coronavirus Data as of June 8

