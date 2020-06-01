New Case of Coronavirus Reported in Knox County

A new case of coronavirus was reported in Knox County by the local health department on Monday, June 1.

The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) released a statement on Monday reporting the county’s newest case of COVID-19, of which the health department was notified of on Sunday night.

With the department’s Monday statement, the total number of coronavirus cases in Knox County is now 29.

The newly-confirmed coronavirus patient is in quarantine and is doing well, according to KCHD. Contacts of the patient have been notified and have

been placed in self-isolation for a 10-day period.

Additionally, the health department reported that two more patients were released from quarantine this weekend, leaving five actively quarantined

patients at this time.

Knox County Coronavirus Breakdown as of Monday, June 1:

Total Cases : 29

: 29 Recovered Cases : 24

: 24 Actively Quarantined Patients: 5

