New Bill Will Allow Thousands of Licenses to Be Reinstated

Thousands of Illinois drivers could have their driving privileges reinstated under a new bill.

Governor JB signed Friday the License to Work Act eliminating driver’s license suspensions for most non-moving violations and allows thousands of Illinoisians whose licenses were canceled, suspended or revoked to have their driving privileges reinstated.

“With this bipartisan legislation, Illinois now recognizes the fact that suspending licenses for having too many unpaid tickets, fines, and fees doesn’t necessarily make a person pay the bill — but it does mean that people don’t have a way to pay,” said Governor JB Pritzker, who also has called for reform for the past several years. “We, as a state, have a vested interest in making sure all our residents who need their licenses to apply to a job or an apprenticeship program, or who already use their licenses to drive to work, to the grocery store, or to the doctor, don’t lose those opportunities because of a practice that reinforces cycles of instability.”

More than 50,000 Illinois licenses are suspended each year because drivers cannot afford to pay tickets, fines, and fees. Suspended licenses hinder an individuals’ ability to maintain employment and pay off fines and fees, keeping people trapped in a cycle of debt and unemployment.

Senate Bill 1786 takes effect on July 1, 2020.

Comments

comments