New Bill Could Give Disabled Veterans Free TSA Pre-Check

U.S. Senators Todd Young and Tammy Duckworth introduced a new bipartisan bill that would change how disabled veterans get through airport security.

It’s called the Veterans Expedited TSA (VETS) Screening Safe Travel Act.

Getting through airport security can be a challenge for anyone, but for the 300,000 disabled veterans nationwide, the VETS Safe Travel Act could make flying easier, and a more dignified experience.

U.S. Army veteran Donald Betz says, “It slows you down. In the wheel chairs and everything like that.”

Anybody can apply for TAS Pre-Check – but it costs $85 every 5 years.

Active duty, Reserves and National Guard service members are already offered free TSA Pre-Check. This bill would expand that program, and provide the same courtesy to disabled veterans that are paralyzed, blind or amputees.

U.S. Navy veteran Larry Harms says, “It’s a great honor for our veterans to board and de-plane planes especially if they’re in wheelchairs or whatever, but i know there’s security checks that are necessary, but we’ve been through it.”

The bill is supported by several organizations including the Honor Flight Network, and local vet Donald Betz, who took that special trip to the nation’s capital says this bill would help tremendously.

“That would speed things up at the airports, and it would help out a lot. Especially on the honor flight because it takes a while to get on the plane and everything.”

Betz and Harms say it’s not just about getting through security faster, it’s also about honoring those who fought for our freedom.

Betz says, “There’s a lot of respect there by doing that. Especially for the ones that are disabled.”

Harms says, “If we could give them the honor of going and visiting the monuments in washington without all the extra security required that would be great for them.”

